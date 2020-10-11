Sections
Home / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic wishes Hardik Pandya a happy birthday with unseen romantic photos, video with son Agastya

As Hardik Pandya turned 27, his fiancee Natasa Stankovic shared a sweet Instagram post. She called him her ‘best friend’ and ‘love’, and wished him all the happiness in the world.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasa Stankovic wished Hardik Pandya a happy birthday with a romantic Instagram post.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic wished her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya, on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post. She also shared never-seen-before photos of them and a video of him with their son, Agastya.

Natasa wrote, “Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most, you are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world. @hardikpandya93 #tothemoonandback.”

Hardik, who is currently in the UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commented on the post, “Thank you my love. Thank you for giving me the best gift of my life, you deserve all the happiness.”

 



Also read: Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape says ‘those who supported the MeToo campaign are slut-shaming me’

Natasa shared a number of pictures with Hardik. The first one was taken on the yacht in Dubai on which he proposed to her. The second was a picture of him kissing her baby bump and in the third, he was seen cradling it. The fourth and fifth pictures were of him posing with their son, Agastya. At the end, she shared a video of him playing with the newborn.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30. He announced the happy news on his Instagram page, along with a picture of himself holding his son’s hand.

Just weeks after his son’s birth, Hardik had to travel to the UAE for the IPL 2020. He plays for the Mumbai Indians team. Natasa has been missing him and sharing sweet throwback pictures with him on Instagram.

