Natasha Stankovic gives Hardik Pandya a peck on the cheek, Instagram removes pic for violating ‘community guidelines’

Dancer-actor Natasha Stankovic had recently posted a picture of her kissing cricketer Hardik Pandya on his cheek. The picture was however, removed by Instagram as it went against their community guidelines.

Natasha shared a screenshot of the removed picture on her Instagram stories which was captioned, “#alreadymissyou @hardikpandya93,” and asked, “Seriously @instagram?” It showed ‘Post removed for harmful false information’ written alongside the photo. Instagram instead showed the notification, “Your post goes against our community guidelines - We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram.”

Natasha shared two posts on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Natasha went on to share the same picture on Tuesday with no caption. It was not removed again by Instagram. Hardik reacted to the post, “Hahaha love you.”

Hardik Pandya has left for Mumbai after bringing home a new gift for son Agastya.

Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child. The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram story and said, “Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya’s first Amg.”

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India. However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians’ jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.

