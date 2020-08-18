Sections
Home / Bollywood / Natasha Stankovic gives Hardik Pandya a peck on the cheek, Instagram removes pic for violating ‘community guidelines’

Natasha Stankovic gives Hardik Pandya a peck on the cheek, Instagram removes pic for violating ‘community guidelines’

Instagram removed apicture of Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic for ‘violation of guidelines’.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasha Stankovic shared a picture with Hardik Pandya which was removed by Instagram.

Dancer-actor Natasha Stankovic had recently posted a picture of her kissing cricketer Hardik Pandya on his cheek. The picture was however, removed by Instagram as it went against their community guidelines.

Natasha shared a screenshot of the removed picture on her Instagram stories which was captioned, “#alreadymissyou @hardikpandya93,” and asked, “Seriously @instagram?” It showed ‘Post removed for harmful false information’ written alongside the photo. Instagram instead showed the notification, “Your post goes against our community guidelines - We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram.”

Natasha shared two posts on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Natasha went on to share the same picture on Tuesday with no caption. It was not removed again by Instagram. Hardik reacted to the post, “Hahaha love you.”

Hardik Pandya has left for Mumbai after bringing home a new gift for son Agastya.

Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child. The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram story and said, “Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya’s first Amg.”



On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

Also read: Anil Kapoor flexes biceps in post workout pics, leaves Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter in awe

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India. However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians’ jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Aug 18, 2020 18:22 IST
Visva Bharati university files police complaint against TMC MLA for vandalism, informs PMO
Aug 18, 2020 18:14 IST
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Aug 18, 2020 18:14 IST
Kunal Kemmu: Don’t judge my work based on who my wife is
Aug 18, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.