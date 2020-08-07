National Handloom Day: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi’s saree is her favourite, Priyanka Chopra goes ‘vocal for handmade’

Sections
National Handloom Day: Bollywood stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan posted photos in handloom sarees.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On National Handloom Day, which recognises the contribution of handloom weavers and artisans, a host of Bollywood celebrities shared pictures of themselves wearing handloom sarees. Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture in a saree that belonged to her mother, late actor Sridevi, and revealed that it was her ‘favourite and most special’ saree.

“Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade @pmoindia @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial @ministryoftextilesgoi,” she captioned the picture.

Janhvi had worn the saree to the 65th National Film Awards in 2018, when she, her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor accepted the National Award that was posthumously given to Sridevi for her performance in Mom.

 



Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself wearing a lime green jamdani saree, which she wore when she received the Padma Shri in 2016. She wrote on Twitter, “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let’s lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery.”

 

Vidya Balan shared a picture in an orange and pink saree and urged everyone to support weavers by wearing their creations. “On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India’sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love,” she wrote.

 

 

Dia Mirza also posted a saree photo and said that she was proud of the ‘rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles’. She wrote, “Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree. #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal.”

