Navroz 2020: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar extend greetings

As the Parsi community is celebrating Navroz on Sunday, the Bollywood celebrities have extended their good wishes to their fans on the occasion. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan took to their social media handles to extend greetings on Navroz.

Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her Navroz celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures of the feast laid for the special day, she wrote, “Saal Mubarak from us to you! This is our Navroze table, the objects collectively symbolise our existence on earth. Here’s to always living by good thoughts, good words and good deeds.”

“Wishing ‘Navroz Mubarak’ to all my Parsi friends,” Abhishek tweeted.

On her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old star, Anushka wished a Happy Navroz. The Bala actor, Bhumi Pednekar wished for a year filled with “peace, happiness and good health”.

Actor-model Malaika Arora shared on Instagram a poster wishing Happy Parsi New Year to all. Film director Farah Khan posted a picture featuring her and actor Boman Irani in their character look from the 2012 released movie Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Alongside the poster, she wrote: “Navrozmubarak”.

Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

