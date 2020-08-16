Sections
Home / Bollywood / Navroz 2020: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar extend greetings

Navroz 2020: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar extend greetings

Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan wished their fans on Navroz.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal,

Bollywood celebrities wish fans on Navroz.

As the Parsi community is celebrating Navroz on Sunday, the Bollywood celebrities have extended their good wishes to their fans on the occasion. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan took to their social media handles to extend greetings on Navroz.

Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her Navroz celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures of the feast laid for the special day, she wrote, “Saal Mubarak from us to you! This is our Navroze table, the objects collectively symbolise our existence on earth. Here’s to always living by good thoughts, good words and good deeds.”

 

“Wishing ‘Navroz Mubarak’ to all my Parsi friends,” Abhishek tweeted.



 

On her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old star, Anushka wished a Happy Navroz. The Bala actor, Bhumi Pednekar wished for a year filled with “peace, happiness and good health”.

Actor-model Malaika Arora shared on Instagram a poster wishing Happy Parsi New Year to all. Film director Farah Khan posted a picture featuring her and actor Boman Irani in their character look from the 2012 released movie Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Alongside the poster, she wrote: “Navrozmubarak”.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s mother organises puja for her safety, see pic and video

Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AAP to set up ‘oxygen test centres’ in villages: Kejriwal
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
19-year-old domestic help kills self, her family pelts stones at housing society
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.