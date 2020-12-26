Navya Naveli Nanda shares new photos, Meezaan asks ‘can you show your face?’

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, shared a new picture of herself from what appears to be a vacation. She also posted another photo of the location.

In the picture of herself, Navya was seen sitting on a roof, looking back and her hair covering the rest of her face. The other image was one of the roof and the trees.

Meezaan, who has been linked to Navya in the past, dropped a comment on her post. “Can you show your face,” he wrote, along with heart-eyes and heart emojis. One of her friends joked, “Influencer on the roof?” She replied, “@rohanjaura_ can you stop.”

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Meezaan was asked when he would admit to being with Navya. “Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?” he asked

“There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside a theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating,’” he added.

Navya recently made her Instagram account public. She already has a verified account and over one lakh followers. She has been sharing pictures of her family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Earlier this year, Navya launched an online platform for women to discuss their health issues. In a video shared on the Instagram page of the healthcare platform, she talked about her struggle with anxiety during a conversation on mental health. She also opened up about ‘hitting rock-bottom’ and seeking therapy to come out of the low phase.

“Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help,” she said.

