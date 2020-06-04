Nawazuddi Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment: Shamas Siddiqui claims law being ‘misguided’

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece filed a sexual harassment complaint against the actor’s brother, the family has finally reacted. While Nawazuddin is yet to respond, his other brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, claimed the woman was “misguiding” the law.

Shamas tweeted on Wednesday, “How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice, when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well.” He added in another tweet, “It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui.”

According to a ETimes report, Nawaz’s niece has filed a complaint at the Jamia police station in Delhi. She told the news portal in an interview, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

She had also said that she is expecting a reaction from Nawazuddin’s family. “Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is currently quarantining with his family at their village Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. He along with his mother and other family members had travelled from Mumbai to Budhana during the lockdown. His wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, also filed for divorce from him in May.

