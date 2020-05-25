Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits quality of Indian streaming can be ‘below-average’, praises Anurag Kashyap for setting the bar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits quality of Indian streaming can be ‘below-average’, praises Anurag Kashyap for setting the bar

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who appeared as Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix’s first Indian original, has admitted that the quality of local streaming content can be ‘below-average’ sometimes.

Updated: May 25, 2020 09:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was one of the early adopters of streaming in India, has admitted that the quality of content on OTT platforms is rather hit-or-miss. Nawaz said that even today, people all over the world recognise him for his work on Sacred Games, Netflix’s first Indian original series. The actor most recently appeared in Ghoomketu, a long-delayed film released on ZEE5 during the lockdown.

“I have only chased interesting stories, and Ghoomketu was one of them. It doesn’t matter whether the story is being told on an OTT platform, television or on the big screen,” Nawaz told Mid-Day in an interview.

The actor, who played the notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, added, “If you study the [OTT] market, there are all kinds of work on offer. While there are brilliant films and shows, I also unfortunately see some below-average work from India on these platforms. The [streaming] services have a wide reach and must be respected.”

Sacred Games, which told the cat-and-mouse story of Gaitonde and police inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), received acclaim and popularity. Its second season debuted in 2019. Nawaz said that he can feel the show’s impact everywhere. He continued, “It was Sacred Games that put us on the map. Even if I stand on the streets of New York, people recognise me as a Sacred Games actor. People don’t give him enough credit, but Anurag Kashyap has played a big role in changing Indian cinema. He encouraged directors to stay true to their roots and tell stories of the heartland. That’s when stories set in Meerut and Kanpur started making their way [to the silver screen].”



Also read: Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

Ghoomketu received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. Anurag features in a special appearance in the film. The filmmaker’s next directorial effort, Choked, will be released on Netflix on June 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Alia encourage fans to wear makes
May 25, 2020 10:39 IST
JAC board: Over 9,500 teachers to evaluate Class 10, 12 papers from May 28, results likely in July first week
May 25, 2020 10:38 IST
China denies using Coronavirus to grow presence in South China Sea
May 25, 2020 10:36 IST
GGDSD College, Chandigarh launches an innovative and experiential-learning based management programme
May 25, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.