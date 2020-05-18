Nawazuddin Siddiqui on travelling to hometown: ‘Due to recent loss of my younger sister, my mother got anxiety attack’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under home quarantine after they reached their hometown Budhana in Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai. The actor has now shared a statement on Twitter citing the reason for his travel.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the actor wrote, “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome.”

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, he added that they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Nawazuddin’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place for Eid with his family. He made it clear that the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

Nawazuddin’s younger sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, 26, died in December last year after an eight-year battle with cancer. According to report in Amar Ujala, his brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui had revealed that the actor was in the US and couldn’t attend her funeral. Nawazuddin had shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a social media post on her 25th birthday. He’d written, “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written.

Nawazuddin is all set to witness the release of his film, Ghoomketu on Zee5. He plays the titular role and will be seen sharing the screen space with director Anurag Kashyap, who plays a cop in the film.

