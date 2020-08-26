Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was so full of ideas, how could he be done with life?’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was so full of ideas, how could he be done with life?’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the equation he shared with Sushant Singh Rajput, praising the late actor’s choice of films and saying that he was a true artist.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Nawazudin Siddiqui and Sushant Singh Rajput pose together.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he shared a good relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the two “really liked one another”. Nawazuddin has also praised Sushant’s choice of films such as Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, given that the late actor was a star and could have chosen to feature in blockbusters. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Talking about the bond he shared with Sushant, Nawazuddin told BollywoodHungama, “He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin. I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another. I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas.”

Praising Sushant’s choice of films, Nawazuddin added, “He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him.”

Also read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava dies of autoimmune disease



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating into Sushant’s death and reports suggest that the Narcotics Control Bureau may also join in soon. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing alleged siphoning off of funds from the actor’s account.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Murder convict who jumped furlough arrested after 40 days
Aug 26, 2020 15:30 IST
Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.