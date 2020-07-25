Sections
Nawazuddin Siddiqui requests film critics to make 'an exception' for Dil Bechara: 'Consider it as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has requested film critics to consider Dil Bechara as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, and to make ‘an exception’.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has asked film critics to make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The film has been positively received by both critics and fans.

In a tweet, Nawaz wrote, “I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together.”

 

On Saturday, less than 24 hours after the film’s release, the streaming service tweeted that Dil Bechara had registered platform’s biggest opening. “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” Disney+ Hotstar tweeted.



Shortly after its release, the film became one of the top trends on Twitter, and for a brief time, boasted a perfect 10/10 score on IMDb. The rating has since fallen to 9.8, with over 50000 votes.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars, about a young girl with cancer and the charismatic boy she meets while undergoing treatment. The book was previously adapted into a hit Hollywood film, directed by Josh Boone and starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles. “If The Fault in Our Stars was a YA cancer drama about two people who refuse to take any of the platitudes seriously, Dil Bechara is primarily a romance of two star-crossed lovers,” the Hindustan Times review noted.

Also read: Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

Sushant plays Emmanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, while newcomer Sanjana Sanghi plays Kizie Basu. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut after many years as a successful casting director in Bollywood. The film features a soundtrack by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Nawaz, meanwhile, will be seen in Netflix’s murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, on Friday. The film marks the directorial debut of another casting director, Honey Trehan.

