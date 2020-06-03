Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment, reveals his response ‘he is your uncle, can’t do this’: report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has said the actor didn’t believe her when she told him about being sexually harassed by his brother during childhood. (IANS)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle at Jamia police station in Delhi, as per a Times of India report. She has alleged that she was abused when she was a child.

In an interview to the daily, she said she was raised by a stepmother as her parents got divorced when she was two. “As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too,” she said.

She has also alleged that the actor didn’t support her against his brother. She said Nawazuddin’s reaction to her accusation was “chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte (he is your uncle, he can’t do this). ”

The woman had a court marriage and claims her father and her uncle have been harassing her in-laws. She told the news portal, “Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me.”

Sharing how she expected Nawazuddin to understand her, she said, “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Nawazuddin is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Aaliya who has claimed that the actor doesn’t know how to respect women. She had told ABP in an interview, “We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more