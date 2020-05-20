Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims his brother hit her: ‘His family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey has alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She claimed that though her husband never raised his hand on her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her. The actor has not replied to the allegations.

Aaliya claimed in an interview with BollywoodLife that Nawazuddin’s family has a history of mistreating their women. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.

“It’s a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It’s a pattern in his family. You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love,” she added.

Aaliya, who filed for divorce from Nawazuddin earlier this month and sought maintenance as well as sole custody of their children, said that she was ‘doing everything alone’ and received no support from him. “Actually, my self respect was gradually being destroyed. The way you are raised in the house you come from, how your mother and brother take care of you, and then you are suddenly forced to change your religion...anyway, that was necessary to get married, so I did it for him when he had asked me to. But then, your life changes so badly, that you realise that you were nothing in his life, you never were anything. You were just living alone with his children for ten years, you had to do everything alone. So, I decided to end it. After all, when I’m doing everything alone, then why not actually stay alone,” she said.

Also read: Ranveer Singh wonders if ‘10 is the new six’ as Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new shirtless pic

Nawazuddin barely had any time for their children, Aaliya alleged. “Our kids don’t even remember when their father last visited them. It’s been 3-4 months since he’s met his kids, but he doesn’t care, so even the kids have become used to it and don’t ask for him. I want sole custody of my kids,” she said.

After being married for 11 years, Aaliya filed for divorce from Nawazuddin on May 7. Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, she sent him a legal notice through email as well as WhatsApp. He is yet to reply.

Currently, Nawazuddin is in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. He travelled there to be with his mother, who hadn’t been keeping well after the death of his sister due to cancer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more