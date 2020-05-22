Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims they have been living separately for past 4-5 years

Days after ugly details of her divorce battle and relationship gone sour came in the limelight, wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya, has revealed that they have not been living together for the past 4-5 years and there had been problems between them ever since they got hitched. Aaliya served Nawazuddin divorce papers after 11 years of marriage.

Aaliya told news channel ABP in an interview, “I sent divorce notice to Nawaz 15 days back, but people don’t know that we have been living apart since the last 4-5 years. After separation, Nawazuddin mostly used to stay at his office in Yari Road near our house. However, he continued to visit our home and people believed that we live together and are happy with each other.”

“We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others. He said, ‘When you don’t know how to speak, then you should remain quiet’. He never gave me the respect which a wife deserves in a relationship. I lost all my self-respect during our relationship,” she added.

Responding to rumours of being linked with a man outside of marriage, Aaliya had tweeted earlier this week, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into ANY RELATIONSHIP with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

Aaliya also accused the actor’s brother Shamas of violence in a recent interview. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she had said.

