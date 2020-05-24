Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’

Sections
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has spoken about his controversial autobiography, which was pulled from the shelves in 2017.

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya have been married for a decade.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce dispute with him, has spoken about his controversial autobiography, that was pulled from the shelves after numerous complaints in 2017.

Aaliya, who has accused Nawaz of being an absent father, of disrespecting her throughout their relationship, and of distancing himself from her in public, has said that she warned him against writing the book, in which he made startling personal revelations. Nawaz had spoken candidly about past relationships and flings, leading the women named in the book to protest.

Aaliya told The Times of India in an interview, “When a person tries to be smart toh woh ulta pad jata hai (being cunning often backfires). If you are truthful then maybe the world would accept you.” She added, “You wrote about your girlfriend and affairs, I told him not to write about someone’s personal life and we have also fought over it but he believes that at times such things make you ‘mahan’ (great). They don’t make you ‘mahan’ but your character is revealed.”

Expressing concern about the ethics of naming people in the industry, Aaliya continued, “She is a girl working in the industry, how can you ruin someone’s image with whom you’ve been in a relationship? I have seen his world and have decided to stand for myself. Why should I save his respect when he doesn’t respect anyone. How long will a person suffer? It has been 10 years. What you see is not always the truth, to know him you have to spend time with him, which I have done.”



Aaliya, who has been married to Nawaz for a decade and has two children with him, served him divorce papers via email and WhatsApp earlier this month. According to her lawyer, the actor, who is quarantining in his hometown of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh, is yet to respond.

