Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes open letter, says he’s silent because he’s afraid to lose ‘career, stardom, money, power’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya aka Anjana, has issued an open letter to him, amid their ongoing public divorce. Aaliya has accused Nawaz and his family of emotional and physical abuse.

In a message shared on Twitter, she wrote, “Every single thing or right I have sought in the family towards my own life’s existence and self respect .....& I have only ‘well planted’ mouthpieces having replied to me Every time for longest of my 10 years of my married life. Your brother in particular or then other brothers .. only faces changed. Your manager? Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations — time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors Or wives of those very brothers and their notices ... (sic).”

She wrote that Nawaz is staying silent on the matter because at stake is his ‘career or stardom or fame, money & power.’ She accused him of trying to ‘assassinate’ her character, but wrote that this time, she is ‘more firm, more adamant’ and that she refuses ‘to bow down’ against him and his ‘malicious ways’.

She continued, “While you believe In Quantity in the number of ill directed notices riding on misplaced sensibilities under the realm of your stardom .. I will only serve you with more quality and evidences in this fight ... as we go along ! & That’s a Promise of ... A fight of a mother ... A fight of a Wife .... A fight of a resurrected soul against all the tortures which I have faced at the hand of you /your family for 10 long years . With my heart where it belongs for the love of my kids. Anjana Kishore Pandey or Aaliya Siddiqui as the world might be knowing me , just as yet ! (sic).”

Aaliya in a recent interview to Pinkvilla had also accused Nawaz of infidelity. She had said, “When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

Aaliya filed for divorce on May 6, and Nawaz’s lawyer, Adnan Sheikh, has said that his client responded on May 15. Nawaz’s lawyer told Indian Express that the actor had responded to the divorce filing well within the time legally allotted to him. The lawyer said that Aaliya has constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.

