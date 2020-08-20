Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood formula films don’t require talented actors

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he doesn’t feel bothered about nepotism, as the films that are most affected by it don’t appeal to him. Nawaz also said that the actors who usually appear in such films aren’t particularly talented.

He said, in Hindi, in an interview to Film Companion. “There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. If you dream of one day becoming a hero or a heroine, in films with five dance numbers, then that is what you deserve. There’s a long queue of actors wanting to do those films.”

He continued, “You should also know where your talent will be used.” Recalling a piece of advice given to him by director Anurag Kashyap, Nawaz said that the filmmaker told him that he should focus on working with directors who could give him good roles, because with an appearance like his, he would most certainly be wasted in mainstream films. “I am sorry to say, these Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors,” he said.

Nawaz said that it is fine if an aspirant has a lot of money to invest in their ‘grooming’ -- like dance, etc -- but it has nothing to do with acting. But if you come with knowledge of your craft, there is no point in pursuing formula films, he said.

He also said that he is more concerned about how many people watch his films than the box office numbers they post. Nawaz said that he can assess a streaming film’s reception, even without the availability of box office figures, based on the feedback he receives.

Nawaz most recently appeared in the Netflix murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan and co-starring Radhika Apte. Before that he appeared in the Zee5 film Ghoomketu.

