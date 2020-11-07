Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to fulfil responsibility towards his kids amid divorce case with wife: ‘I love my daughter a lot’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be in midst of a divorce case with estranged wife Aaliya, but says that he knows of his responsibilities towards his kids. The actor has two children--daughter Shora and son Yani.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been caught in an ugly divorce procedure with accusations being levelled from both sides. She has accused him of infidelity and he has called her statements against him dramatic and a ploy to slander his name.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Nawaz spoke about being responsible for his children. “I genuinely can’t speak about my personal issues here. But yes, I hope that I fulfil all my responsibilities towards my kids, in every way possible. Main apne beti ko pyaar bohut karta hoon (I love my daughter a lot). But baki personal life ke baare mein main kuch nahi kehna chahta (I don’t want to say more about my personal life),” he said.

Aaliya filed for divorce on May 6, and Nawaz’s lawyer has said that his client responded on May 15. The lawyer said that Aaliya has constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.

In an interview, Aaliya had alleged that Nawaz used to have women over when she was expecting their first child. She said that most of the information about the actor’s alleged infidelity came from his brother, Shamas. She said, “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

Aaliya had said in another interview that she wants the sole custody of her children. “I have raised them and I want their custody,” she had said.

