Nawazuddin fulfills ailing mother’s wish to go home; won’t celebrate Eid this year, says brother Shamas

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his mother Mehroonisa Siddiqui and a few family members travelled to their hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, from Mumbai, last week, and all of them are under a 14-day quarantine. While many speculated that Siddiqui travelled home to celebrate Eid, he clarified on Twitter that it was their mother’s wish to go home, as she is unwell.

And negating Eid celebration reports, his brother, director Shamas N Siddiqui, also tweeted a copy of the travel permission they took from Mumbai police.

“Ammi used to take care of our sister (Syama Tamshi Siddiqui). She couldn’t accept her death and has not been keeping well. She recently started having anxiety attacks and has been requesting us to take her to Budhana. We couldn’t go earlier because of the lockdown,” says Shamas, 36, adding that the day communication started, Nawaz took the required permission.

Their youngest sister Syama had been battling cancer since she was 18 and she died last year in December at the age of 26.

Shamas, who’s in Mumbai, adds, “Ammi ki haalat kharaab ho rahi thi. And Nawaz bhai wanted to fulfil her wish. They reached there on may 11. No one knew about this earlier. After reaching home, they got their Covid-19 test done, and thankfully results came negative.”

Shamas suspects that maybe after their test results, the information got leaked from somewhere. “That’s alright, but people should not speculate that he went there for Eid,” he urges.

In fact, he further clarifies that the family won’t celebrate the festival this year because of Syama’s death. “Hamaara koi apna hume chhod ke chala gaya hai, hum kaise Eid manaa sakte hain?” he adds before saying that Nawaz isn’t in a state to speak with anyone.

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui ( Vidya Subramnaian/Hindustan Times )

“He’s very worried about Ammi’s health. Though she’s doing better now, bhai has no plans of coming back to Mumbai anytime soon. He’ll be back only when shootings resume,” says Shamas, adding, “Our family in Budhana also needs him. He wanted to be with our siblings who stay there but wasn’t getting the time earlier. Then for the last two months, we all were stuck at home.”

Before concluding, he requests everyone to celebrate Eid at home. “Stay at home, follow all the norms and celebrate the festival. This isn’t the right time to step out,” he urges.

Follow @htshowbiz for more