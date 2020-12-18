NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019 party video: Vicky Kaushal to SAD MLA, who said what about the alleged use of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details regarding a video from a 2019 party organised by him. The NCB issued the notice after a complaint was filed by politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who provided the investigating agency with the video in question.

Sirsa has been at the forefront of the conspiracy theory that drugs were consumed at the party, which was attended by the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others. Reacting to news of the NCB’s notice, he wrote on Twitter, “Get ready for Koffee with NCB Karan Johar.”

In September, Sirsa met with NCB chief Rakesh Asthana and asked him to launch an investigation into the video. The NCB is investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Speaking to reporters the same month, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General of NCB, said the video had nothing to do with the Sushant case.

After the allegations resurfaced amid the furore surrounding Sushant’s death, Karan put out a statement, in which he said, “Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019, at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.”

Karan Johar further added, “In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party.”

Karan had previously clarified that no one was taking drugs at his party. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid,” he had said in the interview with Rajeev Masand in August 2019.

“My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on,” he had added.

Calling the accusations ‘baseless’, he said that although he has stayed silent thus far, he would be forced to take the ‘legal route’ if the accusations continue.

At the India Today Conclave in 2019, Vicky expressed his disbelief at the controversy that the video had caused. Vicky said, “Karan called all of us, we’re just chilling. Three days before this, I had just recovered from dengue. I had been sitting at home for 10 days, and doctors were like, ‘you could get back to shoot’. Five minutes before the video was made, Karan’s mother was there, to put gangaajal on us as she had come back from some trip.”

He went on to say that Karan had tried to shoot the video earlier as well. “It was not the first take; he had attempted to make this video four times. Karan Johar even had a pout when he was shooting it. For the first video, we were all like ‘hey’, and by the fourth one, we were just like done. That scratch of the nose is a normal thing, I didn’t know it meant drugs. My expression was perfect. That reflection was also caught,” he said referring to him scratching his nose which was seen as a ‘proof’ of drug use.

Several Bollywood personalities came under the NCB’s scanner during the investigation into the alleged drugs nexus in the film industry. Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Rampal have been questioned by the agency, while comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested and subsequently bailed. Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, spent nearly a month in prison after she was arrested for allegedly purchasing marijuana for him.

