NCW chief Rekha Sharma demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, has said that women are not discriminated against in the armed forces, questioning the portrayal of the Indian Air Force in actor Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. The NCW chief has also asked makers to “discontinue the screening” of the film, which released on Netflix on August 12.

Rekha tweeted late Friday, “The real #GunjanSaxena must come out and clarify whether the gender discrimination shown in movie is for real? Being from Army background I can never imagine defence officers behaving like goons. Officer or not, women are always get their due respect in forces.” The film is based on the life of former air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role in the Kargil War.

Quoting a tweet with a screenshot of the real Gunjan Saxena’s assertion that she did not face gender discrimination, Rekha wrote, “If that is so, the film maker must apologise and discontinue the screening. Why showing something which is portraying our own forces in bad light specially when it’s not true..”

A Quint report quoted Gunjan as saying, “Indian Air Force is at the core and the heart of this film. It is the very training of the Indian Air Force and the strong ethos of the Indian Air Force, which really gave me the courage to do all those extraordinary things that I could. Yes, as a commercial movie or as a work of fiction, this film has creatively tried to capture my story or my journey. But what cannot be denied is that even in this film the doors did open and opportunities were given.”

Gunjan had said in a social media post, “The Dreams do come true and lucky me, through the Indian Air Force not only did I realise my dream of flying but at the same time got the opportunity to serve the nation as well. This entire dream has now translated into a movie which just released on Netflix. The whole team behind the making of this film has worked every single day for the last three years to present my story to the world. I am so very proud of this film, and even more thrilled at the idea of sharing my story with the world. I hope this film will inspire people to dream and share their dreams with positivity and hope. I would like to thank everybody who has helped and motivated me through this journey of mine. Hope you all enjoy watching this film. Jai Hind!””

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) complaining against its “undue negative portrayal” in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. An ANI report quoted the letter: “In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.”

Directed by debutante Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

