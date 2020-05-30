Neena Gupta is every mom ever as she posts uncropped pic with daughter Masaba Gupta, says ‘Sorry baby still learning’

Neena Gupta has been quarantining with her husband at their Mukteshwar home, where she has been since before the lockdown. The actor has shared a throwback picture with daughter Masaba Gupta to share her feelings about how much she is missing her, but she forgot to crop the screenshot.

Sharing a picture from one of their outings, Neena wrote on Instagram, “Missing my baby.” However, the words ‘View insights’ and ‘promote’ are also seen written below the picture, suggesting that Neena had taken a screenshot of the picture and not posted the original picture itself.

Masaba reacted to the post saying, “Miss you too Mummy par screenshot toh crop karlo.” On realising the mistake, Neena replied to her, “Sorry baby still learning.”

Her fans however didn’t mind the actor committing a blunder on social media. A fan wrote, “mums be mums”, another commented, “every mom ever.” A mother confessed even all children are same as well and wrote, “All kids are the same, my daughter would say the same about screen shot cropping.”

Neena has been quite active on Instagram and regularly shares pictures and videos from her life in the hills. On being asked about how she stays positive during lockdown, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Frankly speaking, nothing cheers me up these days. I push myself to be happy by doing things like reading a lot or watching some series. I keep myself busy so that I don’t have time to think. But as soon as you have no work and you are idle, you think of bad things happening. Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do.”

On being asked if she has learnt anything new during lockdown, the actor had said, “The newest thing I have been doing is – generally, I don’t know names of many flowers. I am not very fond of gardening which I am starting to learn. I have learnt nashpati trees have white flowers and the names of many other different flowers. A lot of birds have been coming here as we throw seeds for them. We send pictures of birds to my brother-in-law (who is a birdwatcher), asking him about the names of those birds. I am learning a lot about nature. I loved it but I didn’t know much about it. Rajma is grown here so I have been learning which crops grow in which season and how. Weed grows up in grass so I am learning a variety of new things like how to remove the weed from grass.”

