Neena Gupta on her first meeting with husband: 'We met in the plane, that is why I believe in destiny and fate'

Neena Gupta on her first meeting with husband: ‘We met in the plane, that is why I believe in destiny and fate’

Neena Gupta shares that she first met her husband Vivek Mehra on a plane when she was travelling from London to Mumbai, while he was coming to Mumbai for some work. The two have been married since more than a decade.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 06:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neena Gupta poses with her husband Vivek Mehra.

Actor Neena Gupta has opened up about her personal life and how she found love at 50. She also said that after all these years, the couple now often engages in fun banter about who tricked whom. Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra and Neena got married in a secret ceremony in the US in 2008.

Speaking on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, Neena said, “We met in the plane. He was coming from London, I was coming from London to Bombay. He’s based in Delhi but he was coming to Bombay for some work. And, just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class – Air India, upstairs. He was somewhere behind, but, one lady wanted him to change his seat and that’s how he came and sat besides me. My life would have been so different.”

“He keeps telling me all the time you are the one, you are the one, ab main ladti nahi hoon uske bare mein. He says ki tune mujhe fasaya. Pehle main ladti thi, nahi maine kahan fasaya, tumne aisa kiya tumne aise kiya. Ab main ladti nahi, bola ha fasaya. Tum dukhi ho toh jao, tum sukhi ho toh raho (He keeps telling me all the time your are the one, now I do not fight about that. He says I tricked him and earlier I used to say that he tricked me into the relationship. Now I simply tell him ‘Yes I tricked you. Leave if you are unhappy, stay if you are happy’),” she added.

 



Neena also talked about how her life has changed in his company, “Majorly, majorly (laughs). I’ve learned sign language because he is always busy on his conference calls. The adjustment took some time but it was very interesting that I let him be, he kind of tried to let me be but he had no alternative. In any case he didn’t have time to interfere in my life so it was fine but whenever he got time, then he interfered which I decided I will not interfere. It was very interesting, it was very calming.”

Sharing a glimpse of the episode, Neha wrote on Instagram, “If there’s anyone who embodies the #NoFilter philosophy, it’s my next guest @Neena_Gupta. From breaking the #boxoffice to stereotypes, she is truly an icon and a legend. Super excited to share this next #NoFilterNeha episode with you.”

Also read: Karanvir Bohra, Pavitra Rishta team support Ankita Lokhande: ‘She was with Sushant for 7 years, her right to speak about case’

In the video, Neena is heard telling Neha that the lockdown was the first time that she stayed with her husband for four months at a time.

