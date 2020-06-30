Neena Gupta reveals she locked three scripts during lockdown, including Shaad Ali’s film

Actor Neena Gupta has revealed that during the lockdown, she has read six scripts and locked three of them, including one by filmmaker Shaad Ali. In March, the central government imposed a complete lockdown across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. While lockdown ended on May 31, shootings and production work resumed only recently.

Neena told Mid Day, “The lockdown has been a productive period for me. I have said yes to three scripts in these three months. I read about five to six scripts. I am not allowed to talk about the three films I have said yes to, but one of them is with Shaad Ali. I am looking forward to the project. I plan to return to Mumbai only when I have to resume work.”

Neena has been sharing her views in this lockdown as she spends time away from Mumbai, at her Mukteshwar home. She has been living with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar since lockdown and had travelled to the scenic hill station for a two-day picnic before the lockdown was announced. Talking from her Mukteshwar home during the lockdown, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We were very fortunate that we are at such a beautiful place, have a small house here, our staff is here. It’s a small place so grocery is also not a problem. We go on walks and our compound is quite nice. It’s just a matter of chance that we came here just two days before the lockdown and now no one can come or go out of this place.”

She has been posting pictures and videos from the scenic beauty of her house in Muketeshwar.

