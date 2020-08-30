Neena Gupta says she apologised to Masaba ‘for stopping her from being an actor’ after watching Masaba Masaba

Sections
Neena Gupta said that she was sceptical about daughter Masaba’s acting skills before the filming of their latest Netflix show Masaba Masaba.

Aug 30, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Neena Gupta has said that she has apologised to her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, after watching her in the new show Masaba Masaba. Netflix’s new series, Masaba Mabasa, is based on Masaba’s life and features the mother-daughter duo playing fictionalised version of themselves.

Neena told Mid Day, “I apologised to her for stopping her from being an actor.” Revealing that she was sceptical about Masaba acting, the veteran actor added, “I was sceptical about how we would play ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if she could pull it off. During script readings, Masaba would go too fast. I had to tell her to pause and understand every nuance. [But once the cameras rolled], I did not interfere in any scene.”

In an earlier interview, Masaba had revealed that she was interested in a career in show business but her mom had discouraged her. “I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van,” she had said.

From the cutthroat world of fashion, Masaba’s love life to her relationship with her mother Neena, the new show gives you a peek inside the lives of an actor and a fashion designer. Hindustan Times’ review for Masaba Masaba said, “Its confident command over tone is one of its biggest strengths — it is neither too frivolous, nor is it overwhelmingly sombre. Woven into the fabric of the show, a semi-autobiographical account of fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s life, is real, relatable drama.”



About her upcoming projects, Neena had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I have Nikkhil Advani’s film with Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor. That is a very nice and challenging role that I have almost completed work on. I also shot a short film directed by Tahira for Guneet Monga Productions. Suna hai shayad Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar bhi release ho jaegi (I have heard perhaps Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will also release).”

