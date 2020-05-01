Neena Gupta says she got angry when she learnt of Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘This was the time for him to enjoy and celebrate’

Actor Neena Gupta shared an emotional video, remembering Irrfan Khan who died Wednesday in Mumbai after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Neena and Irrfan worked together a serial titled Gumraah.

In the video, Neena shares, “Bahut saal pehle, DD Metro pe maine ek serial banaya tha Gumraah. Irrfan bhi humare saath tha, tab hum sab strugglers the. Aur jab Irrfan ko bahut success mili aur uske kaam ki bahut prashansha hone lagi, fir maine suna ki wo bimaar ho gaya aur wo London gaya tha theek hone. Maine kaha ‘le abhi to sab mila hai, abhi to enjoy karne ka time hai (I worked with Irrfan on a DD Metro serial, Gumraah, many years ago when we were all strugglers. Irrfan then went ahead to gain success and recognition and after that, his work was being appreciated. And then I heard he was unwell and went to London to get treated. I was disappointed and thought he got it all just now and now was the time for him to enjoy the success and celebrate.).

“Fir wo theek ho gaya aur Angrezi Medium ki to mujhe laga chalo. Thank God! Theek ho gaya, par aaj sun ke bahut takleef hui. Fir woi gussa aata hai yar, abhi to sab kuch mila tha. Kya kar sakte hain. (Then he got well, came back and did Angrezi Medium. I was glad that all is well. But I am hurt to hear the news of his death. I am again angry - he got success and recognition just now. But what can we do?). I am so sorry, Sutapa! Irrfan’s wife Sutapa, I used to know her so well. May God give you strength. Ab to yahi pray karna hai ki bhagwan dukh sehne ki shakti de. Ye sab sun ke lagta hai, jo bhi hai bus yahi ik pal hai. Aage bhi jaane na tu, peeche bhi jaane na tu (Now I can only pray that God gives you strength to bear this pain. After this, I feel whatever there is, it is this very moment - we must live in the present because we do not know the future),” she signed off.

Irrfan who had been admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, died on Wednesday, aged 53. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

