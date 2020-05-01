Sections
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta says she got angry when she learnt of Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘This was the time for him to enjoy and celebrate’

Neena Gupta says she got angry when she learnt of Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘This was the time for him to enjoy and celebrate’

Neena Gupta has shared an emotional video where she talks about Irrfan Khan - the time she worked with him and her reaction after she got to know of his death on Wednesday.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neena Gupta talks about Irrfan Khan.

Actor Neena Gupta shared an emotional video, remembering Irrfan Khan who died Wednesday in Mumbai after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Neena and Irrfan worked together a serial titled Gumraah.

In the video, Neena shares, “Bahut saal pehle, DD Metro pe maine ek serial banaya tha Gumraah. Irrfan bhi humare saath tha, tab hum sab strugglers the. Aur jab Irrfan ko bahut success mili aur uske kaam ki bahut prashansha hone lagi, fir maine suna ki wo bimaar ho gaya aur wo London gaya tha theek hone. Maine kaha ‘le abhi to sab mila hai, abhi to enjoy karne ka time hai (I worked with Irrfan on a DD Metro serial, Gumraah, many years ago when we were all strugglers. Irrfan then went ahead to gain success and recognition and after that, his work was being appreciated. And then I heard he was unwell and went to London to get treated. I was disappointed and thought he got it all just now and now was the time for him to enjoy the success and celebrate.).

Also read: Sunny Leone paints with kids and husband Daniel, watch video: ‘I’m truly blessed with them all’

“Fir wo theek ho gaya aur Angrezi Medium ki to mujhe laga chalo. Thank God! Theek ho gaya, par aaj sun ke bahut takleef hui. Fir woi gussa aata hai yar, abhi to sab kuch mila tha. Kya kar sakte hain. (Then he got well, came back and did Angrezi Medium. I was glad that all is well. But I am hurt to hear the news of his death. I am again angry - he got success and recognition just now. But what can we do?). I am so sorry, Sutapa! Irrfan’s wife Sutapa, I used to know her so well. May God give you strength. Ab to yahi pray karna hai ki bhagwan dukh sehne ki shakti de. Ye sab sun ke lagta hai, jo bhi hai bus yahi ik pal hai. Aage bhi jaane na tu, peeche bhi jaane na tu (Now I can only pray that God gives you strength to bear this pain. After this, I feel whatever there is, it is this very moment - we must live in the present because we do not know the future),” she signed off.

 



Irrfan who had been admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, died on Wednesday, aged 53. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
May 01, 2020 19:08 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST

latest news

England’s Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’
May 01, 2020 19:10 IST
Classmate held for abetting suicide of 18-year-old Ludhiana girl
May 01, 2020 19:10 IST
CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.