Neena Gupta says she learnt sign language during lockdown due to husband’s phone addiction. Watch

Neena Gupta has shared a new video, recorded by her husband Vivek Mehra, where she is seen talking about his phone addiction. The actor shows how she has learnt sign language during lockdown as her husband is always on phone.

Neena shared the video with the caption, “Best part husband hi video shoot ker raha tha thank u vivek (Best part is husband was shooting the video).” She says in the video in Hindi, “I have learnt a new thing during the lockdown -- I have learnt the sign language. My husband is always on phone, mostly 90% of his time when he’s awake.” She then goes on to show how she talks to him in sign language whenever she needs to communicate with him while he’s busy on the phone. She makes gestures to show how she communicates while talking about eating, sleeping and going for walk.

A fan commented, “So funny but true reality of today. Love you for sharing this.” Another wrote, “Guess lot of women are in tune with this language as most of the husbands are on call.” One more wrote, “Neena Ma’am is so adorable. And this is so true. Although we all complain about each other on work calls.”

Neena has been staying with her husband in Mukteshwar, where she flew just before lockdown was imposed. Talking about how she spends her time at home, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have not been to this house in Mukteshwar for a long time so I have a lot of domestic work to do, throw away things which are not required and making the guys clean up. I am also cooking new dishes these days.”

On being asked about the one new thing she had learnt during lockdown, the actor said, “The newest thing I have been doing is – generally, I don’t know names of many flowers. I am not very fond of gardening which I am starting to learn. I have learnt nashpati trees have white flowers and the names of many other different flowers. A lot of birds have been coming here as we throw seeds for them. We send pictures of birds to my brother-in-law (who is a birdwatcher), asking him about the names of those birds. I am learning a lot about nature. I loved it but I didn’t know much about it. Rajma is grown here so I have been learning which crops grow in which season and how. Weed grows up in grass so I am learning a variety of new things like how to remove the weed from grass.”

