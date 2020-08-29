Neena Gupta shares a fun new pic from Netflix’s Masaba Masaba: ‘Aunty kisko bola?’

Actor Neena Gupta and her fashion designer daughter Masaba appeared in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which debut only recently. The show has been well received and Neena couldn’t have been happier. On Saturday, as part of her promotional drive, she shared a fun look from the show, where she looks rather cool in a simple cotton sari. Sharing the picture, she jokes: “Aunty kisko bola bey?! #MasabaMasaba now streaming on @netflix_in”. The picture shows her doing, what appears to be, a dance step.

A number of people reacted to the picture. Television actor Achint Kaur wrote: “Hahaaa.... binged watched the series. You are a Rockstar.” Actor Divya Seth Shah said: “Fabbbbbbbulous.” A fan said: “What a great show !!! Loved u completely in this crazy show.. we want more episodes of this.” Another said: “I just loved it... #MasabaMasaba is too good....neena ji u r my all time favourite..” A third fan said: “Awasome series.. strong bond..love.”

Neena’s designer daughter Masaba shared a similar-styled picture, also featuring in the show, and wrote: “Kis kis ne binge kiya ?! Mazaa Aaya? Tell me in everything in the comments below!!”

Writing about the show, Hindustan Times review said: “For a show that references both blind items and suicides — grave topics that have taken over public discourse in recent weeks — it’s surprising how chipper Netflix’s Masaba Masaba really is. Its confident command over tone is one of its biggest strengths — it is neither too frivolous, nor is it overwhelmingly sombre. Woven into the fabric of the show, a semi-autobiographical account of fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s life, is real, relatable drama.”

In an interview with Mid-Day, Masaba had said that she was interested in a career in show business but her mom had asked her not to. “I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van,” she had said.

