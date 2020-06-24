Neena Gupta shares stunning views from her Uttarakhand home, fans ask her to adopt them

Sharing a beautiful view of sunset sky from her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Tuesday evening treated her fans with a mesmerising picture of nature’s beauty. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor put out a picture on Instagram that showcased nature’s beauty at its best during sunset.

In the picturesque, the Badhaai Ho star is seen sporting a red cardigan as she is stood smiling in her terrace garden. With the clouds painted in golden hues of the setting sun, the breathtaking picture captures the sun setting in between the hills. There are also lush green trees near the actor’s home.

Alongside the picture, Neena wrote, “Today evening sky from my house.” Neena’s fans got jealous of her life and home. “Ma’am could you adopt me please!! I want to see that beautiful scenery every day of my life!,” wrote a fan. “What solitude scenery backdrop,” wrote another.

With the picture hitting Instagram, netizens flooded the picture post with more than 17k likes within just an hour of being posted. The ‘Panga’ actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta shared a video showcasing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, and shared a video that showcased a morning view of her garden.

