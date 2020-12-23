Sections
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta shows how times have changed in 27 years, shares magazine covers featuring her in 1993 and Masaba in 2020

Neena Gupta has shared a lovely post on how she and her daughter Masaba Gupta have featured on the cover of the same magazine, but 27 years apart. See it here.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta shares some really interesting throwbacks on Instagram page and she has done it again. She took to her profile on Wednesday, to share a photo collage of herself and her daughter Masaba, but with a twist.

Neena shared the covers of Femina magazine, one from 1993, which featured a younger her in a glamourous pose and another from this year, featuring Masaba. The proud mommy wrote, “1993 & 2020, but you’re better my child @masabagupta @feminaindia.” The actor’s fans showered the mommy-daughter duo with compliments. “A hotter mom-daughter duo has never existeddddd,” wrote one. “The fact that masaba made it big on her own in spite of being a star kid speaks a lot about her,” added another.

 

Masaba is Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter. She is a successful fashion designer who made her acting debut earlier this year with Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. Neena, too, starred in the show that was a partly fictional retelling of their story.

Masaba has said that she always wanted to be an actor but her mothers dissuaded her from it. In an interview with Mid-Day, Masaba said, “I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat talks about ‘mental torture’ after husband’s death, says she will stay ‘within the limits of decency’ on the show

This year, Neena was seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and in popular show, Panchayat. She will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

