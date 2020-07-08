Sections
Neetu Kapoor celebrates 62nd birthday, Rahul Sharma opens up about battling depression

From Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday on Wednesday to Rahul Sharma’s battle with depression, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Actor Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu stood by his side like a rock, Rishi had said, as he underwent treatment for cancer over the last couple of years.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hides her face in new post, shows off her bling. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram post, but has chosen to not reveal her face in it. She has instead diverted attention to her accessories. She captioned the post, “Details.”

Shekhar Kapur shares Jugal Hansraj’s family pic, reveals actor took months to agree to Masoom



Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has found the perfect cast for a sequel to his 1983 film, Masoom, despite there being no plans for one. The filmmaker has shared a family picture of actor Jugal Hansraj, noting how cute his son is.



Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

TV actor Rahul Sharma has revealed that he battled depression after a bad break up and opened up on how he was just “not able to get over” the break up that happened in 2016. Insisting on not naming the actor he dated, Rahul told Times of India, “We broke up in 2016, as we realised that we wanted different things from life.

Tom Cruise pushed Thandie Newton into ‘terror and insecurity’ on Mission Impossible 2 set

Actor Thandie Newton, who worked with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2, has said in a tell-all interview that Cruise made her feel ‘insecure’ on the sets of the film. “I was so scared of Tom,” she told Vulture.

