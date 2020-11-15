Neetu Kapoor celebrates ‘very different Diwali’ with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan: ‘Grateful for how loved you are all making me feel’

Diwali was a different experience for actor Neetu Kapoor this year after the passing away of actor husband Rishi Kapoor in April. The actor celebrated the festival with the team of her comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film stars Neetu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Neetu shared a picture with co-star Anil on Instagram from their Diwali celebration and wrote, “New experiences, everyday !! A very different Diwali this year, but grateful for how loved you are all making me feel. Happy Diwali to one and all, let’s spread the light of joy and positivity!#jugjuggjeeyo.”

Anil also wished his fans by sharing more pictures from their gettogether. “Happy Diwali!! Sab Khush Raho Aur Jug Jugg Jeeyo! #loveandlight,” he wrote. Anil was also joined by his wife Sunita and co-star Varun Dhawan during the celebration.

While Neetu wore a blue silk kurta-churidar and Anil donned a black kurta-pyjama and a matching stole, Varun was in a casual tee and track pants.

Meanwhile, Neetu’s actor son Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali with actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Mumbai.

Neetu had earlier informed her fans about how she has finally taken up an acting project with Anil. Sharing a group picture on her Instagram, she had written, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

Neetu had recently joined her family on Karva Chauth and had shared a post as she missed Rishi on the occasion. Sharing the group family picture on Instagram, she had written, “Karva chauth with family...miss you kapoor sahab.” Neetu had joined Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain and family on the festival.

Rishi died on April 30 this year after a two year-long battle with leukaemia. They were married for 40 years and have two kids: Ranbir and Riddhima.

