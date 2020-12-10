Neetu Kapoor confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19, says she is ‘feeling better’ now

Actor Neetu Kapoor has confirmed speculation about her Covid-19 diagnosis. Taking to Instagram, she said that she tested positive earlier this week and is currently in self-quarantine. She also assured her fans and well-wishers that she is ‘feeling better’ now.

In a statement, Neetu said, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Neetu was in Chandigarh, shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her co-star, Varun Dhawan, has also tested positive for the virus. However, their other co-stars, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Varun shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post and said that he ‘could have been more careful’. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u,” he wrote.

Earlier, Neetu, who is returning to the big screen with Jug Jug Jeeyo after several years, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets and revealed that she was ‘feeling a little scared’. In the caption, which was addressed to her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

