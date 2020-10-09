Sections
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor dances to Ghagra, fans ask if it is prep for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Watch video

Neetu Kapoor dances to Ghagra, fans ask if it is prep for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Watch video

Neetu Kapoor was seen dancing to her son Ranbir Kapoor’s song, Ghagra, in a new video. Fans speculated that she was preparing for his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

A video of veteran actor Neetu Kapoor dancing to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra, originally picturised on her son Ranbir Kapoor, is doing the rounds online. Dressed in a navy blue top and distressed jeans, she is seen matching steps with choreographer Rajendra Singh in the clip. It is not clear whether the video is new or a throwback.

Fans showered love on Neetu’s dance video and many wondered if she learnt the choreography for Ranbir’s wedding with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. “Is this for alia and rk wedding,” one Instagram user wrote. “She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind blowing...awesome,” another commented. “Wow!! Superb choreography so well executed!,” a third wrote.

 

In February, it was reported that Ranbir and Alia would get married in December this year, after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It was also said that preparations had begun and their extended families had been asked to save the date.



Also read | Vikas Gupta after his Twitter account was ‘temporarily restricted’: ‘Asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput makes me a bot?’

However, later that month, Alia dismissed the speculation and said in an interview that she found such news ‘entertaining’. Talking to Zoom, she said, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

Alia has fit right in with Ranbir’s family, and has been especially supportive after Rishi Kapoor died in April this year. Her family is rather fond of her boyfriend as well.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia’s first film together, Brahmastra, was supposed to release on December 4 after several delays. However, it appears to have been pushed yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Alia recently resumed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays a mafia queen.

