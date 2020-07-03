Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima share pictures from ‘Thursday night dinner’

Looks like life in the Rishi Kapoor household is slowly but surely limping back to normal. On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of their Thursday dinner with friends.

Riddhima wrote: “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas.” She also shared a bunch of pictures as Instagram stories with her cousin Natasha and designer Manish Malhotra. The Kapoor household has had to battle twin troubles in the last couple of months.

Ever since the death of her father, Riddhima has been posting pictures of her family members, so as to keep the concerned fans updated. She has been posting pictures with her daughter Samara, mother Neetu, cousin Natasha and even with brother Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen.

Neetu Kapoor understandably has been hardest hit by the death of her husband Rishi. Sharing a philosophical post of what ‘happiness’ means, she had recently written: “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.” She had posted a picture with Rishi too.

Sharing another throwback picture from the couple’s younger days, Neetu had quoted a poem which read: “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye, Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I’m away.”

Riddhima shared pictures as Instagram stories as well.

Some time back, she had shared yet another throwback picture with her family including Rishi, Riddhima, Ranbir and Samara and had written: “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.”

Rishi passed away on April 30 in Mumbai, after battling blood cancer for close to two years.

