Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima welcome a new member to their family, see pics

Former actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to share pictures of the new addition to their family - a Shih Tzu pup. They have named him Doodle.

Neetu wrot on Instagram: “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button “Doodle “ also @vardaan_gupta__ for sending.” Riddhima too wrote: “We welcome this cutie Doodle #shitzulove Thank you @vardaan_gupta__ He is absolutely adorable.”

In the picture that Neetu shared, she can be seen holding the dog in her hands, close to her face. Riddhima too shared a picture with Doodle in her arms and another featuring her mother.

Riddhima also shared a host of other pictures of Doodle on her Instagram stories. They show the dog in his various moods - in one, it is roaming around in its new home, in another there is a young girl, presumably Riddhima’s daughter Samara, who is sitting on the floor and Doodle is playing with her.

Neetu’s son Ranbir, meanwhile, has two pets of his own - Lionel and Nido. Ranbir reportedly stays in a separate apartment. According to reports, his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt had moved in with him during the lockdown. Alia had, in fact, shared pictures with one of their pets and written: “they make everything better.” At another time, she had posted a picture with both of his dogs and written: “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet.”

The family of late actor Rishi Kapoor has been gradually coming to terms with their loss. In a recent Instagram interaction, Riddhima had assured fans that her mother is keeping well. Rishi died in April, after battling with cancer for two years. Rishi and actor Irrfan Khan died in quick succession, only a day apart.

