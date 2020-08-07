Neetu Kapoor has a special name for Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen, lovingly calls her ‘Shahji’

Actor Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who has been vocal about her fight against depression, is quite active on Instagram. On Saturday, she posted a charming picture of herself and was showered with love by friends and family.

Sharing the picture, Shaheen wrote: “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.” The picture and the caption seem to suggest how simple things like dressing up can also have a positive impact on the mind. In the picture, Shaheen has make-up on and looks pretty. The picture saw many of her mother, Soni Razdan, and many of the Bhatt family’s industry friends reply. But it was Neetu Kapoor who had the cutest reply.

Shaheen Bhatt wrote on a book on her struggle with depression.

Neetu commented, “So pretty shahji” and dropped a red heart emoji. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote “perfect” followed by a bunch of pink heart emojis.

Shaheen came out with a book on her struggle against depression called I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. Speaking about why she chose to talk about her struggle, she had said: “My entire reasoning for wanting to talk about this is the fact is I honestly, truly believe that even if it’s not mental illness, everyone of us is struggling with some kind of pain. Pain is universal, and happiness is unfortunately not universal. And we have all got very used to not discussing things that are uncomfortable. That was very important for me to sort of let my guard down, to begin with, because I felt it was really holding me back… For me, it (writing the book) was a way of using it as a vehicle, to hopefully spur on the conversation [on mental health].

