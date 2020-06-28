Sections
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reflects on ‘battles we fight in our heads’ as she remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘Value your loved ones’

Neetu Kapoor reflects on ‘battles we fight in our heads’ as she remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘Value your loved ones’

Neetu Kapoor shared a message of hope as she remembered husband Rishi Kapoor in an Istagram post. ‘Vlue your loved ones,’ she wrote in the heartwarming post.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Neetu Kapoor has remembered Rishi Kapoor in heartfelt post.

Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming post as she remembered Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died on April 30 after a long battle with leukaemia; he was 67.

“Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind!!” she wrote, adding, “All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.”

 

The post was accompanied by a photo of her with Rishi where they are at a social event. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been living with Neetu after Rishi’s death, was among the first few to react to the post. “So beautiful ma,” she wrote.



In an Instagram AMA session, a fan inquired about Neetu’s wellbeing to which Riddhima had replied, “We drive strength from each other -- We are well.” Riddhima has been active on social media, often sharing updates and throwback photos of the family. She has also been sharing photos of the new addition to the family -- Shih Tzu puppy is called Doodle that she gifted to Neetu.

“Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle,” Neetu had written with a photo of the pup, to which her daughter replied, “Ufffffff in love with this button.”

Recently, Riddhima also shared a photo featuring her, Neetu and daughter Samara. “Three generations - love & only love,” she captioned the post. While Riddhima has been living with Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor often visits them. Sharing a photo of three of them, Riddhima had written, “Always and forever.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
Jun 28, 2020 10:37 IST
Varun goes shirtless in new pic, has funny reply when asked who clicked it
Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST
Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
Jun 28, 2020 10:20 IST
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus
Jun 28, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.