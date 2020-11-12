Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she embarks on first film since his death, says ‘I know you are with me’

Actor Neetu Kapoor is returning to work, almost seven months after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She has shared a picture with her co-actors from Jug Jug Jeeyo -- Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli -- on Instagram, as they left for the shoot location together on a private jet.

Neetu also thanker her kids ‘RnR’ (Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni) for encouraging her to start working again. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo.” None of the actors were seen wearing masks, but Neetu explained the reason behind it to her fans: “We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

Neetu got wishes from many of her friends and Bollywood colleagues. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “All the best. Good luck.” Sonali Bendre commented, “All the best! Sending lots of love.”

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukaemia for almost two years and had even received treatment for it in US. After his death, Neetu got support from her children and friends. She often shares Instagram posts dedicated to Rishi.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

Prajakta, a popular YouTuber, is making her film debut with Jug Jug Jeeyo. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her parents before leaving for the shoot. “Going away for the next month to shoot something so nerve wrecking but exciting! Will miss my roomies so much. BRB, Mumbai,” she wrote. She will be seen in the Netflix series Mismatched this month.

The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and will also star Maniesh Paul. It will reportedly be shot in Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more