Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she embarks on first film since his death, says ‘I know you are with me’

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she embarks on first film since his death, says ‘I know you are with me’

Neetu Kapoor has shared a picture with her Jug Jug Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli. The film will be her first since the death of her husband Rishi Kapoor in April.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neetu Kapoor and the cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo are off to shoot the movie.

Actor Neetu Kapoor is returning to work, almost seven months after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She has shared a picture with her co-actors from Jug Jug Jeeyo -- Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli -- on Instagram, as they left for the shoot location together on a private jet.

Neetu also thanker her kids ‘RnR’ (Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni) for encouraging her to start working again. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo.” None of the actors were seen wearing masks, but Neetu explained the reason behind it to her fans: “We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

 

Neetu got wishes from many of her friends and Bollywood colleagues. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “All the best. Good luck.” Sonali Bendre commented, “All the best! Sending lots of love.”



 

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukaemia for almost two years and had even received treatment for it in US. After his death, Neetu got support from her children and friends. She often shares Instagram posts dedicated to Rishi.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

Prajakta, a popular YouTuber, is making her film debut with Jug Jug Jeeyo. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her parents before leaving for the shoot. “Going away for the next month to shoot something so nerve wrecking but exciting! Will miss my roomies so much. BRB, Mumbai,” she wrote. She will be seen in the Netflix series Mismatched this month.

The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and will also star Maniesh Paul. It will reportedly be shot in Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Nov 12, 2020 18:09 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

Heart flown to Delhi from Jaipur saves life of 45-year-old
Nov 12, 2020 18:30 IST
Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:29 IST
Hiruy Amanuel, sports enthusiast and entrepreneur is set to popularize basketball in Ethiopia
Nov 12, 2020 18:27 IST
‘BJP uses everything to win elections’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Bihar polls
Nov 12, 2020 18:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.