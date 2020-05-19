Neetu Kapoor shares perfect family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘How I wish this picture could remain complete as is’

Neetu Kapoor has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram after the death of her actor husband, Rishi Kapoor. The post shows Rishi’s family which had Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. Rishi died last month after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.” The image seems to have been clicked during one of their outings.

Several of the Kapoor family’s friends and well wishers rushed to support Neetu in the comments section. Riddhima was among the first ones to react to her mom’s post and dropped two hearts in the comments section. Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and many others also showered the picture with hearts. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Sending you love” with a heart emoji.

Neetu had earlier shared another picture of Rishi with a drink in his hands and a smile on his face. She’d written “End of our story.”

Neetu had also thanked the hospital where Rishi breathed his last and the Ambani family for their support in his battle against cancer. She’d written in one of her posts thanking the Ambanis, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.”

Rishi passed away on April 30, and the family held a puja ceremony on the occasion of Terahvi -- 13th days following his death -- at their home in Mumbai. Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the rituals.

In one of the images, Ranbir can be seen performing a puja. “Your legacy will live on forever...We love you,” she captioned the image. In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of the late actor.

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, cousins Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, Shweta and Navya Nanda, and uncle Randhir Kapoor were also present.

