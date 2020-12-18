Neetu Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s pic from Mera Naam Joker: ‘Today would have been his 50 years in Indian film industry’

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special commemorative picture of her husband late Rishi Kapoor. She mentioned how he would have completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoor.” The picture was a collage from Rishi as a child star in Mera Naam Joker to his most recent avatar. It showed the gradual change in the kind of films he did too - from social drama, romantic films and finally powerful character roles. Karan Johar, who helped Rishi rediscover himself in a negative role with Agneepath, commented: “My absolute favourite actor of all times.” Manish Malhotra dropped a number of heart emojis.

Neetu’s various posts show her struggle with her loss. On her father-in-law late Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary, she posted a throwback picture from the time of her wedding and had written: “Remember n miss both of them !!!”

Back in June, she had shared another throwback with Rishi, as middle-aged couple, and had written: “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.”

Sharing another throwback from their younger days, she had written: “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye.Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away.” In the time after Rishi’s death, her kids - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor - have been her pillars of strength.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s engagement, he says they would have liked a live-in relationship

Neetu signed up for a film after a long time with Jug Jug Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She was getting back to films after a gap of nearly eights years and was clearly apprehensive about facing the camera. The film’s shoot began in November in Chandigarh. Earlier this month, Neetu, Varun and the film’s director Raj Mehta tested positive to coronavirus, while Anil and Kiara did not. The duo have since recovered and the team will reportedly re-assemble in Chandigarh on December 19 to shoot the remaining portion of the film.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter