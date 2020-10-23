Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi take daughter Mehr for a walk on the beach, share breathtaking photos from the Maldives

Neha Dhupia has shared gorgeous new pictures from her Maldives vacation. Neha, husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr had flown to the scenic location for a much-needed holiday.

Late Thursday, Neha took to Instagram and shared pictures from their beach outing and wrote, “The Sunshine... and sunglass... brigade ...#maldives.” Neha is seen in an orange printed dress and sunglasses, holding Mehr in her arms. Mehr also looks stylish in a headband and sunglasses and is seen gesturing towards something. Angad is standing barefoot besides them. Another picture shows Angad and Neha holding hands.

The post garnered more than 88000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Dia Mirza reacted to it with a heart, kiss eye and a kiss emoji. A fanpage of Neha commented, “One of the best pic of this beautiful couple.” Another fan wrote, “Cute family.”

Angad also shared pictures from the beach outing. One of them shows the trio talking a walk by the beach while another features Angad kissing Neha’s head as they all stand facing the ocean. “Walking on sunshine,” he captioned the post.

Neha had announced their arrival in the Maldives by sharing a quirky post on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself in a black bikini, without revealing her face. She wrote alongside the post, “@angadbedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried ??? ”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out in husband Nick Jonas’ tracksuit for a walk with Diana, says ‘love stealing your clothes’

Neha was busy shooting for Roadies before taking a break. She had earlier launched the new season of her radio chat show, No Filter Neha. Meanwhile, Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more