Neha Dhupia asks Angad Bedi ‘scariest part’ about marrying her, he admits to checking her phone ‘many times’

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who celebrated two years of being married on May 10, decided to share the joy with fans in an Instagram live. As Neha asked Angad questioned about their relationship, some interesting revelations were made.

When Angad was asked what was the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her and what was going on in his mind during the pheras, he gave a sweet response. “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” he said.

Neha also asked Angad what he tolerates about her, and he said that she was too loud. “I tolerate your loud volume. It’s a bit high on the decibel level. You can speak a little softly because there is nothing in life that cannot be sorted by being soft, nice and tender. There is only one thing, honey. Otherwise, out of 10, you are 100,” he said.

During the ‘Never Have I Ever’ segment, Angad admitted to checking Neha’s phone behind her back ‘many times’. “I have checked your phone many times. I don’t have that problem… I have checked your phone only to see what you have replied to your mother-in-law...or the lack of reply,” he confessed.

Angad and Neha got secretly married in a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. The media did not even get a whiff of the news, which only became public when the couple announced their wedding on social media. They welcomed their daughter Mehr, six months later, in November 2018.

In her anniversary wish for Angad, Neha made a reference to her controversial comments on Roadies Revolution. “Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness... “Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a support system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one...it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow #nehaangad,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

