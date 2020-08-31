Neha Dhupia: Nobody has the right to question my friendships with whoever in the business

Actor Neha Dhupia feels it’s not right for someone to question her friendships in the film industry, or take a dig at her.

If there’s one celeb you have to name, who knows how to shut up naysayers upfront, Neha Dhupia will definitely be one of the contenders. She takes them head on, on social media.

In fact, social media toxicity is one aspect which many celebs have to deal with in the current times. Dhupia says if anyone says something which doesn’t show any concern, she doesn’t give a damn.

“I’m happy there are accounts which have been banned, people who’ve been put in their place. 10 years from now, the world will have a stronger voice. Also, why should we write ‘This person got trolled’? Why give them so much encouragement? How can anyone sit in front of their computer, give a woman rape or death threat, or any sort of threat, and then go out and share a table with his mother and sister, to eat biryani, or whatever it is for dinner after that? Put out their names and find who they are,” says the actor.

Giving a recent example of how she had to field trolls, Dhupia reveals it was in fact on her birthday.

“I put out a statement, and I got six and a half lakh hate comments. I spent half the day trending, and the other half with people making fun of me, and saying why am I trending. Is it my fault that I was born? Am I telling you to go around and make hashtags of my name? No,” adds the actor, who is currently busy with her audio show.

With the raging debate around how much do connections really help people, how does Dhupia react when her career so far is questioned, and people tend to believe it’s her connections or friendships with industry people that have gotten her where she is today? Recently, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthy had tweeted, “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she”

Reacting to this, Dupia says, “Nobody has the right to question my friendships with whoever in the business. Either say something nice, or don’t say anything at all. It’s the only way you will make the world a better place, the only you will teach your children to make the world a better place. It’s the only way I’m going to raise my child.”

Dhupia further feels that it’s high time the industry needs to unite against such jibes.

She reasons, “You’re answering to people who basically turn around and question you, because you’re like ‘Why would somebody, who’s in the business and knows how hard it is, could say this?’ It’s time we all unite. There are people who’ve been giving entertainment to so many generations. Our fathers, forefathers, have been consuming the entertainment that has been created by people who’ve been in the business. It’s not fair for someone in the industry to turn around and take a dig at me.”

