Neha Dhupia reacts to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s comment on her ‘chamchagiri’ of Karan Johar: ‘Most distasteful tweet I’ve read’

Actor Neha Dhupia has given a sharp reaction to actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s recent tweet against her. Neha said it was the ‘most distasteful tweet’ she had ever read.

Suchita had written in a tweet on Friday that instead of objecting to nepotism in Bollywood, people should object to bootlicking. She questioned Neha’s credibility as host of TV shows, hinting that she got all this work due to her connection with Karan Johar. “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she,” she wrote.

“Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...true in all fields. Be it #Politics or #Bollywood or anything. Perspective is everything. The egoistic & powerdrunk mind ceases to see right from wrong . Just my two cents. Om Shanti,” she wrote in another tweet.

Reacting sharply to Suchitra’s comment, Neha said, “Dear ma’am , This is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have read ( trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self made ... a proud daughter , wife and mother .. and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen.”

Suchitra later tweeted, “I knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri).”

