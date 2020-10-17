Neha Dhupia shares Angad Bedi’s pic with a woman in black bikini, asks ‘Should I be worried?’

Actor Neha Dhupia and actor-husband Angad Bedi are enjoying their Maldives vacation and their latest posts are proof they are not missing any fun. Neha and Angad flew to Maldives last week and have now shared glimpses of their holiday

In the picture shared by Neha, the Tumhari Sulu actor sports a gorgeous black bikini paired with a beach hat, and Angad is in shorts as they take a dig in an infinity pool. Neha's face is not visible in the picture. She wrote alongside the post, “@angadbedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried ??? ”

Meanwhile, Angad shared a similar picture with Neha’s face visible in it. “#Maldives state of mind! With the Mrs. @nehadhupia #vacation #holiday,” he captioned it.

Neha and Angad got married in a surprise wedding in 2018 and have a daughter, Mehr. Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha had said in 2018, “He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her 1 day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man.”

“We were both away from home in Mumbai, so I always relied on him for support. He lived a bachelor life & the 1 place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends–there was no façade & no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part! In fact, he was the 1st call after a major heartbreak & he talked me through it–I’m sure there was a hidden motive,” she added.

Currently seen on her chat show No Filter Neha, she last featured in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Shivani Raghuvanshi. On the other hand, Angad was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

