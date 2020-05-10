Neha Dhupia shares pics with her ‘5 boyfriends in 1’ husband Angad Bedi on wedding anniversary

While she celebrates Mother’s Day at home with her daughter, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia also has another reason to cherish and party on Sunday. It is the second anniversary of her marriage with actor Angad Bedi.

Sharing beautiful, loved-up pictures with Angad, Neha wrote on Twitter Sunday evening, Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ... “Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one...it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi.”

Neha also shared the pictures on Instagram with the same text. Angad was quick to reply. “I love you always @nehadhupia happy anniversary gallan khat teh kaloollan jaada,” he commented on the post that received much love from their industry friends and colleagues.

Neha tied the knot in a surprise wedding at a Delhi gurudwara in 2018. Talking about the two years in marriage, Neha told Hindustan Times in an interview, “If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way.”

About her anniversary and Mothers’ Day being on the same day, Neha had said, “I wish it was on two separate days so I could have had a week-long celebration. I’m hoping that I’ll get double surprise. For me, to see Mehr grow up is just beautiful and motherhood has been a great learning experience. More than anything else, every mother should celebrate ourselves to be able to give birth and raise a child”.

