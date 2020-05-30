Sections
Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan hail Sonu Sood for helping migrants, call him ‘new age non-mythical superhero’

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Farah Khan have praised Sonu Sood for his kind gestures for migrants amid coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood has been sending migrants back to their native places amid Covid-19 crisis. (PTI)

Sonu Sood has been hailed by his industry colleagues, politicians as well as fans for his untiring efforts to help stranded migrant workers reach their native places. On Friday, came the news that he got a total of 177 women from Odisha, stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam city amid the nationwide lockdown, airlifted back to their home state.

Shilpa Shetty shared a note to praise Sonu for his kind gesture and captioned the post, “‪Extremely proud of you, @sonu_sood ‪#leadbyexample #gratitude #hero #help.” She shared it along with a picture of him waving goodbye to the migrants. The note read, “A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling, & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there’s so much, pain & suffering. The example you’ve set speaks volumes of the kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come. So proud of you, Sonu!”

 

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who directed Sonu in 2014 film Happy New Year, shared a picture of a news article on her Instagram stories and wrote, “U did it. Proud of you my friend.”



Reacting to a Hindustan Times report about the actor, Neha Dhupia hailer him on Twitter, “@SonuSood so proud of you ... true hero.”

Kubbra Sait also praised the actor on Twitter. She wrote, “So much love for the new age non mythical real flesh and blood super hero of our times. Through the adversities and lows there is @SonuSood who just makes you nod your head and smile. Ah! Bless you saab. It’s my honour to even say, “I know you.”

 

Also read: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartbreaking song: ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye’

As per sources, the girls had been employed in a factory in Kerala engaged in stitching and embroidery work. After being informed by a close friend, Sood took permission from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft was arranged from Bengaluru to airlift 177 women from Kerala to Bhubaneswar and help them return to their families.

