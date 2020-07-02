Neha Dhupia slams body-shaming like a boss: ‘Your weighing scale doesn’t define you’

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has the perfect throwback post this Thursday. Neha has shared posts about accepting one’s own body and completely ignoring any kind of body-shaming.

Sharing her own pictures from the past, Neha wrote on Twitter, “Be kind to yourself and your body, it’s the only one you’ve got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you’re reading this, DON’T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn’t define you, you do! ..#beenthruthicknthin.”

Sharing a video from her reality show, Neha wrote a long note on Instagram: “Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We’re programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough! ... #beenthruthicknthin.”

Neha said in the video that she put on 23 kilos during pregnancy and feared she’d loose jobs. However, she retained her job with MTV Roadies and said in the video, “Your face and body is not everything.”

Neha was fat-shamed when she resumed work post her delivery and husband Angad Bedi had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We all know the process… a woman who is expecting goes through a lot of bodily changes. In fact, during the postpartum period, many mothers don’t feel attached towards her new born. So during such times they are quite sensitive and require special care. Still there are people who don’t think twice before making hurtful comments about how a mother looks. I fail to understand what satisfaction they get out of body shaming others.”

