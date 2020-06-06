Neha Dhupia warns against getting lenient as lockdown opens up: ‘Virus hasn’t come to an end, only lockdown has’

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to ask all to adhere to the rules of lockdown that all have been following for the last two months, even as the lockdown is opening up now.

Posting a note as her Instagram stories, she wrote, “The biggest worry begins now with the lockdown opening... the virus has nt come to an end... only the lockdown has...pls practice all the things we have been speaking about these past few months #socialdistancing #handwashing wearing a mask n #stayhomestaysafe and step out only if u must.”

The government extended the nationwide lockdown to June 30 through an order released on May 30 by the ministry of home affairs, however, it has also allowed resumption of some activities that had remained shut till now since the lockdown was first imposed on March 25.

Through the lockdown period, Neha had been posting engaging Instagram posts. On Saturday, she wrote about going out for a run after 80 days and said, “Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear... freedom because i was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before , freedom caus I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears , freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone.”

“I felt free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala and acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist.”

“I felt free as I splashed thru the puddles and that put a smile on my face ... I felt fear caus people were out and still were nt wearing masks , I did remind a few from a distance though , felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing... it did nt feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal ... will they ever ??’” she wrote.

