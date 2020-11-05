Neha Kakkar looks radiant in red as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohanpreet Singh. See pics

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth, days after tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Neha took to Instagram to share several posts from Wednesday’s celebrations, which also saw her parents in attendance.

She captioned the first post, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh.” Her brother, Tony Kakkar, commented, “Sukoon (peace).” Rohanpreet wrote, “Peace + Happiness + zindagi ki har Khoobsoorat cheezein (the best things in life) = YOU MY ZINDAGI MY NEHU MY BABUU MERA PUTT (you, my life)!! TOUCHWOOD.”

Neha wore traditional red attire, while Rohanpreet wore a kurta-pyjama. She captioned her final post, “Thank you Mumma Papa for Everything!!!!” The post contains two pictures -- the first shows the newlyweds posing with her parents, while the second one shows her parents embracing. Rohanpreet shared the same pictures on his profile, and captioned the post, “Mera Chann (Chand) Zyada Sohna (My moon is prettier) !!!!”

Neha had previously shared a romantic video, apparently shot on the same day. The lip-sync video begins with Neha flaunting her mehendi, as the song Mehendi Da Rang Guda Guda plays in the background. Rohanpreet then comes into the frame and they dance together.

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and a sangeet night in Delhi on October 23, the couple tied the knot on October 24.

