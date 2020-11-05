Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar looks radiant in red as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohanpreet Singh. See pics

Neha Kakkar looks radiant in red as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohanpreet Singh. See pics

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after marriage, and shared pictures on social media. Check them out here.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24.

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth, days after tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Neha took to Instagram to share several posts from Wednesday’s celebrations, which also saw her parents in attendance.

She captioned the first post, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh.” Her brother, Tony Kakkar, commented, “Sukoon (peace).” Rohanpreet wrote, “Peace + Happiness + zindagi ki har Khoobsoorat cheezein (the best things in life) = YOU MY ZINDAGI MY NEHU MY BABUU MERA PUTT (you, my life)!! TOUCHWOOD.”

 

 



 

Neha wore traditional red attire, while Rohanpreet wore a kurta-pyjama. She captioned her final post, “Thank you Mumma Papa for Everything!!!!” The post contains two pictures -- the first shows the newlyweds posing with her parents, while the second one shows her parents embracing. Rohanpreet shared the same pictures on his profile, and captioned the post, “Mera Chann (Chand) Zyada Sohna (My moon is prettier) !!!!”

Neha had previously shared a romantic video, apparently shot on the same day. The lip-sync video begins with Neha flaunting her mehendi, as the song Mehendi Da Rang Guda Guda plays in the background. Rohanpreet then comes into the frame and they dance together.

Also read: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and a sangeet night in Delhi on October 23, the couple tied the knot on October 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib
Nov 05, 2020 15:33 IST
BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
SPPU begins declaring final year exam results
Nov 05, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.